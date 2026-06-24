Indigenous ceremony held at future Fancsy Family Hospital site as groundbreaking nears

A sacred fire ceremony was held at the future site of Windsor’s new Fancsy Family Hospital ahead of construction. June 23, 2026. (Source: WRH)

A sacred fire ceremony was held Tuesday at the future site of Windsor’s new Fancsy Family Hospital ahead of construction.

Indigenous leaders, hospital staff, and community partners gathered to honour the land’s original stewards, reflect on its history, and seek blessings for the project.

Officials say the ceremony is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen relationships with Indigenous communities and include their perspectives in the hospital’s design.

Elder Mike Hopkins says the sacred fire ceremony carries deep spiritual significance.

“Once we light a fire and light the pipes, we go into what we call the spirit society, or the spirit world, and we ask them, that they’ll look over, watch us, guide us, and protect us,” Hopkins said."

Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital says the hospital is committed to working with Indigenous partners to ensure a culturally safe environment.

“Through the collective prayers, and the intentions today, we will be asking for your support and guidance on the journey ahead from this day forward through to the opening day of the new Fancsy Family Hospital,” Kennedy said.

Plans include a dedicated Indigenous healing space, with access to an outdoor garden for ceremonies.

Groundbreaking for the first phase of the hospital is expected this summer.