Indie-rock band Wet Leg is coming to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor for an ages 16+ performance on Tuesday Jun. 9.

The duo from the Isle of Wight released their heir debut self-titled album in 2022, which went on to win a GRAMMY for "Best Alternative Music Album."

The standout hit "Chaise Longue," which also won a GRAMMY for "Best Alternative Music Performance."

Touring across the globe, Wet Leg is known as an electrifying live force.

The band has played in support of Harry Styles and Foo Fighters, and toured North America in 2025.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.