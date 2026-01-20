Fernando Mendoza bulldozed his way into the end zone and Indiana bullied its way into the history books Monday night.

The Hoosiers toppled Miami 27-21 to put the finishing touch on a rags-to-riches story, an undefeated season and the national title.

The Heisman Trophy winner finished with 186 yards passing, but it was his tackle-breaking, sprawled-out 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4 with 9:18 left that defined this game.

Mendoza's TD gave turnaround artist Curt Cignetti's team a 10-point lead — barely enough breathing room to hold off a frenzied charge by the hard-hitting Hurricanes.

FERNANDO. MENDOZA.



THE PLAY OF A LIFETIME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g3o5nNNslr — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026