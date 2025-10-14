OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says India has agreed to readmit a full cohort of Canadian diplomats, a year after New Delhi forced Ottawa to send most of its envoys home.

Anand met Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials, who invited her to be the first Canadian cabinet minister to visit after two years of diplomatic strain.

The two countries have signed a statement outlining areas where they want to co-operate, such trade and artificial intelligence, but Anand said this work will happen only gradually.

Speaking from Mumbai, Anand said re-establishing Canada's full cohort of diplomats was one step Ottawa needed to see completed before it considers a trade mission or revives talks on a possible trade deal, which have ebbed and flowed since 2010.

Anand said Canada will at all times defend the security of Canadians, after Canadian officials repeatedly flagged New Delhi as a major source of transnational political repression.

Canadian officials insist they are working gradually to rebuild trust with India, work that started with Prime Minister Mark Carney hosting Modi at the G7 summit in Alberta in June.