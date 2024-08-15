A 31-year-old- Chatham man is facing indecent act and indecent exhibition charges.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to Delaware Avenue in Chatham just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a naked man seen in public.



According to police, the man was located and officers believed he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance.



Police say he was arrested and taken to police headquarters.



The man was held until he was sober and was released with conditions.



He will appear in court in September.

