There is an increased police presence today at W.F. Herman Academy in Windsor after an alleged threat.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says a message was shared with the elementary and secondary school community Thursday night about the incident.

The board says it cannot provide further comment given it's an active police investigation.

AM800 has obtained the letter sent to parents, guardians, and caregivers.

The letter is from the schools' principals and states elementary students reported overhearing a violent threat from a student aimed at W.F. Herman Academy.

According to the letter, the threat occurred in the school at dismissal.

The letter says police were contacted and attended the school to conduct a thorough investigation.

The principals said they were sharing this information to remain transparent with the school community.