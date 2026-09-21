Increased patrols in downtown Windsor

An officer with the Windsor Police Service patrols on a bicycle in downtown Windsor on May 15, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police are launching a high-visibility initiative in the downtown area.

Officers will be responding to concerns about public drug use, criminal activity and other disruptive behaviour for three-days starting Tuesday as part of the city’s “Strengthen the Core” campaign.

Foot and mobile patrols will engage with residents, business owners and visitors and will take enforcement action if necessary.

“Our downtown belongs to everyone, and people should be able to spend time there feeling confident and safe,” said Windsor Police Deputy Chief of Operations Ken Cribley. “This three-day initiative puts additional officers on the streets to address concerns we are hearing from our community, with a particular focus on public drug use. Our officers will be highly visible, engaged with the community, and respond to concerns as they arise.”

Police say members of the community are encouraged to speak with officers and discuss safety concerns.