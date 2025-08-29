Expect an increased police presence on the roadways and highways this long weekend.

The Ontario Provincial Police will be carrying out their annual Labour Day Traffic Safety Campaign to ensure that all drivers are following the rules of the road.

As of mid-August, 214 have died on OPP-patrolled roads this year, with speeding, alcohol/drug use, driver inattention and lack of seatbelt use accounting for a significant number of the fatalities.

Drivers can expect to see an increased OPP presence as officers target motorists who engage in poor driving behaviours during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The OPP reminds drivers and passengers that they should not hesitate to report suspected impaired drivers and any other dangerous drivers to police.

Police are also reminding boaters, paddlers and off-roaders to use waterways and trails safely by wearing a lifejacket on the water and a helmet on the trail.