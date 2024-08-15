The Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces are advising the public of increased military traffic expected on major highways in southern and central Ontario beginning Friday.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel and vehicles will conduct convoy operations as they travel to CAMP WORTHY, a major Royal Canadian Armoured Corps field exercise happening at Garrison Petawawa from Aug. 16-30.



Officials say the military traffic will follow pre-planned routes on various area roads including Ontario Highways 401, 407, 115, 28, 62, 66, and others between Windsor, Sarnia, London, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and Oshawa and transit Peterborough, Barry's Bay and Bancroft.



Participating personnel will conduct planned, short stops and longer halts throughout the duration of the road moves, stopping for rest, fuel, scheduled maintenance and other training.



Residents and motorists may see uniformed Canadian Army personnel with unloaded weapons traveling on area roads and highways. Participating soldiers will not carry any ammunition.



Officials say this training supports year-round preparations for international operations and maintains 4th Canadian Division readiness to support our partners and allies overseas with trained and professional soldiers.



Canadian Army exercises also help maintain readiness to respond to emergencies in Canadian communities, including natural disasters like flooding and wildfires.

