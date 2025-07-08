The number of homes listed for sale is up across Windsor-Essex, but sales are down.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting an 11.8 per cent year-over-year increase in available listings in June, with 1,339 homes on the market compared to 1,197 in June 2024.

Year-to-date listings are also up 15.1 per cent with 6,581 available listings so far this year.

Year-over-year sales are down, with 471 homes sold this past June compared to 497 in June 2024, a 5.2 per cent decrease.

Year-to-date sales are also down 6.4 per cent with 2,401 homes sold so far this year compared to 2,566 by this time in 2024.

The average sales price was $582,131 in June, a 2.97 per cent increase over the average price of $568,758 in June 2024.

Year-to-date, the average sales price is $571,584, only slightly above the average price of $568,758 posted by this time last year.