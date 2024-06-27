The Municipality of Leamington is cracking down on vehicles parked in non-designated areas in and around Seacliff Park.

"We can't have people parking every which way or it's chaos," says Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald.

She says the Municipality has seen an increase of cars parking in these non-designated areas.

Despite ongoing enforcement efforts, the problem has continued, causing disruptions and safety concerns.

Effective immediately, any vehicle found parked in areas not designated as legal parking spaces at or around Seacliff Park will be subject to towing at the owner's expense, in addition to receiving applicable parking fines.

The mayor adds that while they're pleased with the popularity of Seacliff Park - the rules still need to be followed.

"There's rules and regulations, there's signage about where to park, and where you can't park, and if people don't always like to walk a bit of a distance they're parking where they shouldn't. And so, we need to keep the roadway clear, and so we need to enforce our regulations."



MacDonald says there are consequences for those who don't follow the posted signs.



"They seem harsh, and we may have to move to that you have to pay for parking, but we have to keep this under control. And hopefully people will appreciate that we don't have an option if you don't follow the rules - there are consequences."



She says there are safety concerns.



"We have to keep our roadways clear for emergency vehicles as well, so it's just a matter of keeping everyone safe. And with it comes consequences if people don't follow the posted signage."



MacDonald adds that if this issue persists that the Municipality may have to implement parking fees in the area.

Those with further questions can contact the Municipality's By-law Enforcement Department at 519-326-5761.