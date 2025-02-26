There is an increase police presence in Leamington due to an ongoing police investigation.
In a social media post, Essex County OPP are advising the public about an increase police presence in the area of Mersea Rd. 5 and Highway 77.
No other details have been released but police are asking the public to avoid the area.
ADVISORY: #EssexCtyOPP are advising of an increase in police presence in the area of Mersea Rd. 5 and #HWY77, #Leamington, due to an ongoing police investigation. Please avoid the area at this time. #OPP ^ta pic.twitter.com/a4k4bfVV7d— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 26, 2025