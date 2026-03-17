An influx of vehicle thefts in Chatham-Kent.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is advising residents of a recent increase in thefts involving Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Similar incidents have also been reported in neighbouring communities, suggesting a broader trend across southwestern Ontario.

Police state that since December 2025, officers have investigated several Toyota vehicle thefts including the Toyota Tundra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota RAV4 models.

Similarly, the theft of Lexus vehicles is also on the rise.

Investigators have noted that several vehicles were stolen despite being locked and without the successful use of the owner's key fob. Police believe suspects may be using advanced methods to gain entry to vehicles and start them.

Residents who own Toyota or Lexus vehicles are being encouraged to take proactive steps, such as ensuring your vehicle is locked, parking in well lit areas or inside a garage when possible, installing security cameras, and adding tracking devices to your vehicle.

Chatham Police are reminding the public report any suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers.