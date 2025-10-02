Another increase in sales for the Windsor-built vehicles for the third quarter of 2025.

FCA Canada states that over 2,247 of the Chrysler Pacifica vans were sold from July to September.

That's compared to only 1,218 during the same time period last year - an 84 per cent increase in sales.

Overall sales for the first nine months of 2025 are up 83 per cent compared to the first nine months in 2024. A total of 7,701 Chrysler Pacifica vans were sold so far this year compared to only 4,211 last year.

Meanwhile, the sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Grand Caravan saw a 65 per cent increase with 1,578 Caravans sold this quarter compared to 954 in Q3 of 2024.

In early September, Stellantis announced that the third shift would be returning to the Windsor Assembly Plant in early 2026 due to anticipation of increased demand for Chrysler and Dodge vehicles.

FCA Canada reports overall sales totalled 28,472 in the third quarter of 2025, a decline of eight per cent compared to the same period last year.