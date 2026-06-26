Increase in people using the Transit Windsor shuttle bus on fireworks night

A Transit Windsor bus is parked in front of the Zehrs store on Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway, June 19, 2026.

There was an increase in the number of people using a Transit Windsor shuttle bus to go watch the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River.

Transit Windsor offered complimentary direct shuttle services from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off point near Windsor City Hall ahead of Monday night’s fireworks.

The city says this year’s event marked a significant growth in ridership, with fireworks shuttle usage increasing by 31 per cent compared to the previous year.

In all, the shuttle service transported 6,103 attendees between Devonshire Mall and the riverfront.

Free regular bus services were also provided throughout the community with a total of 7,475 free bus rides after 6:00 p.m. Monday.

It resulted in a combined total of 13,578 riders served across the network.

Zehrs sponsored the free Transit Windsor shuttle bus service for a 16th year in a row.