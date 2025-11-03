An increase in crashes is being reported at two busy intersections in Windsor.

According to Windsor police, there are three high-frequency intersections for motor vehicle collisions so far in 2025-the E.C. Row Expressway (EB/WB) at Howard Avenue, Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East, and Banwell Road at the E.C. Row Expressway (EB/WB).

The expressway at Howard Avenue has recorded the most collisions in 2025, but year-to-date, the number of crashes is down 28 per cent compared to the same January to September time frame in 2024.

The second most collisions have been recorded at Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East, with the number of crashes up 28 per cent year-to-date over 2024.

Crashes are up 44 per cent year-to-date at the intersection of Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway (EB/WB), which has recorded the third most collisions in 2025.

Windsor Police Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says he thinks the increases the two intersections will be temporary.

"think one of the contributors is maybe the new red light camera. People tend to be very cautious when it comes to those new cameras until they get used to them. Then Banwell and E.C., we all know what's going on there-a lot of construction. I think there's a lot of patience that people aren't packing with them in the morning," he says.

Major construction has been taking place in the area of Banwell and the E.C. Row to build a new overpass, which has resulted in lane restrictions and lengthy traffic backups.

A red light camera is now installed at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway.

Crowley says they have focused initiatives with traffic enforcement to make sure the number of collisions is decreasing.

"We are looking at where crashes are occurring essentially. We are looking at enforcement, proactive enforcement; we are even looking at enforcement down the road, what leads to that intersection, and possibly what's after the intersection," he says. "We work with the city on the design of an intersection; is that contributing to it? There are all kinds of things we put into it, but really it comes down to traffic enforcement."

Overall, total motor vehicle collisions in the city are down 3.7 per cent year-to-date compared to 2024.