El-Sayed calls Canada-U.S. trade war ‘insane’

Michigan’s Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed went on U.S. TV Thursday morning to hammer Donald Trump for his tariff war on Canada.

‘Tariff war in Canada is insane:’ Michigan Senator-elect Michigan’s Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed went on U.S. TV Thursday morning to hammer Donald Trump for his tariff war on Canada.

U.S. Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed says he’s willing to work with the Trump administration to end his country’s trade war with Canada.

El-Sayed, a Democrat, made the remark during an interview with MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Thursday following his midterm victory against Republican contender Mike Rogers in Michigan.

“If he (Trump) is interested in working on issues that I want to work on, … (including) stopping these stupid tariffs with Canada, then let’s talk about doing that and deliver for the public,” El-Sayed said.

Michigan’s economy is deeply integrated with Canada, particularly in the automotive sector. More than half of the content in vehicles assembled in Canada comes from the U.S. Michigan alone imported more than C$20-billion worth of autos and trucks in 2025, and exported C$10 billion.

Canada US trade war Left: Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. Right: U.S. President Donald Trump. (The Associated Press)

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports from north of the border, with exemptions for content that fits into the two country’s existing trade deal, the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Canada retaliated with its own 25 per cent fees. In August, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles and auto parts to 50 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Outside of autos, agricultural imports to Canada from Michigan fell 12.3 per cent from 2024 to 2025, representing a shortfall of US$145 million, according to a study by the Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development Department. Canada buys more agricultural goods from Michigan than any other country.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit, as his wife Sarah Jukaku watches. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit, as his wife Sarah Jukaku watches. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The tariff war is ‘insane’

In a later interview with CNN, El-Sayed was asked about the legislation he hopes to champion in the upper chamber.

His answer: The war in Iran, halting Medicaid tax cuts, and the trade war with Canada – all of three, he said, are indicative of “the president’s frank failure as a leader in this moment.”

“This tariff war in Canada is insane. It makes zero sense,” he added. “There is no economic reason why we are having a tariff war with our biggest trading partner. This has to end.”

Mark Carney Canada-US trade Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters as he arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Democrats’ warm welcome

Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this week that trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S. have intensified behind the scenes.

On Thursday, two days after the Democrats’ return to congressional dominance, Carney said Canada remains a “great partner” to the U.S. and a “confident country moving forward.”

He did not respond to a question on the state of negotiations with Washington.

Windsor’s mayor told CTV News on Wednesday he’s hopeful a flipped Congress will bring relief to trade tensions. Windsor – historically southern Ontario’s auto manufacturing bastion – has been on the front line of the trade war, sharing a border with Detroit.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said Trump’s threatened 50 per cent tariffs on Jan. 1 would be “catastrophic” if they come to pass. Windsor’s Stellantis plant has halted production for four consecutive weeks, citing changing market conditions, consumer demand, and tariffs. Work remains stalled into next week.

With files from CTV News Windsor journalist Travis Fortnum