WARSAW — Prime Minister Mark Carney is striking a new strategic partnership with Poland that will see Canada deepen its ties in trade, defence and energy with the fast-growing European economy.

Carney is in Warsaw today where he is meeting with his Polish counterpart, Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The pair say they've agreed to work more closely in areas such as defence, aviation, cybersecurity and clean energy.

Canada will also be the lead country at the 2026 International Defence Industry Exhibition in Poland.

Carney says the agreement with Poland will drive European demand for Canadian exports and solidify Canada's defence presence in Europe.

The prime minister is also meeting with Poland's newly elected president, Karol Nawrocki, before heading to Germany for a meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday.