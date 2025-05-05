The City of Windsor has been selected as one of 15 communities across the country that will benefit from Jays Care Foundation and the Field of Dreams program.

Cullen Field in Windsor will get funding to build, enhance, or refurbish the baseball diamond.

A post from the City of Windsor on social media over the weekend said, "stay tuned for exciting details."

Two other communities in the region will also benefit, Sons of Scotland Park Diamond 3 in Dutton, and Panther Diamond at Lambton Centennial School in Petrolia.