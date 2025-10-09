A heads up to residents who use Mic Mac Park.

Improvements are currently being made by the City of Windsor at the Father Cullen Baseball Stadium within Mic Mac Park.

Work is already underway to remove the existing backstop, pour new footings for the netting system, add a backstop and restore the field.

This work is possible thanks to funding received from the Field Of Dreams grant from Jays Care Foundation.

The baseball diamond will be closed to the public during this work and the construction area will be fenced off until completion. Other amenities in the park will remain open.

This project is scheduled to be complete in April 2026.