The City of Windsor will be adding improvements to two local parks over the next few weeks.

Work is underway at Fontainebleau Park on Rivard Avenue where a new shelter, concrete pad and tables are being installed.

The work is scheduled to be completed by May 30, and there may be limited access to the splash pad and playground. The sports courts will remain open during the construction.

Assumption North Park will be brighter as new lighting is being installed along the waterfront pathway on Riverside Drive West.

Work will begin on May 6 and will last approximately 10 weeks. The park amenities will remain open to the public during the work.

James Chacko, Executive Director Parks and Facilities at City of Windsor, says this is the last component at Fontainebleau Park.

"There's going to be a picnic shelter installed adjacent to the sports courts, a couple of nice picnic tables underneath that. And then an additional cement space with shaded picnic tables."



He says this is the first phase of lights at Assumption North Park.



"This will see the installation of decorative LED lighting starting at Huron Church and extending as far east as Randolph [Avenue], so this is phase one. And then as future Capital Budgets allow we'll continue to complete the installation of lighting until we get all the way up to the current lighting that's basically right around Caron Avenue to tie everything together."

Chacko says the city has heard from the community on both improvements.

"That's why this project was being developed and certainly with a contribution of ward funding to help support it. And then same thing, we know that we get requests for lighting in all of our parks along all of our trails, and we've had that request to continue to fill the gap that exists along the central riverfront."



While both parks will remain open during the construction, park users are asked to be cautious and avoid any construction areas.

Work is currently ongoing at two other local parks including milling and resurfacing of new sports courts at Remington Booster Park, and restoration work on the historic Boer War Memorial in Jackson Park.

The work at Remington is expected to be completed by mid-May, meanwhile the work at Jackson Park won't be completed until the fall.