OPP depict a drink of alcohol and car keys beside handcuffs in this undated file image. Photo: OPP

Driving while impaired leads to arrest

One person has been charged with impaired driving after a rollover crash in Windsor.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on Parent Avenue near Niagara Street.

Police found a vehicle overturned and resting on its roof and determined the driver struck a parked car and flipped.

A 23-year old woman was arrested and charged with impaired operation and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80 mg%.

A breath sample showed she was three times over the legal limit.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.