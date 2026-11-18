One person has been charged with impaired driving after a rollover crash in Windsor.
It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on Parent Avenue near Niagara Street.
Police found a vehicle overturned and resting on its roof and determined the driver struck a parked car and flipped.
A 23-year old woman was arrested and charged with impaired operation and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80 mg%.
A breath sample showed she was three times over the legal limit.
She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.