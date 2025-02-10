Impaired driving related charges have been laid following a single vehicle crash on Highway 401.

Provincial Police were called to the westbound lanes in Lakeshore on the afternoon of Sunday, February 2nd.

A 57-year old Windsor man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired -alcohol and drugs; and operation while impaired -blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Lakeshore OPP say there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver was given a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7-days.

He will appear in a Windsor courtroom to answer to the charges on February 11, 2025.