LaSalle police have laid impaired driving charges after officers observed a vehicle on Front Road strike the roadside curb multiple times.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

A 29-year-old LaSalle woman was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, and operating with over 80mgs of alcohol.

The woman's driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

Police say the accused will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.