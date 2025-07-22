A LaSalle man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into a commercial building.

LaSalle police say shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 5800-block of Malden Road after a vehicle collided into a storefront of a business.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle had crashed through the entrance and came to a rest inside the store.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

He was taken to the police station for breath tests and police say the man's blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit.

The 59-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving.

His licence has also been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle will be impounded for seven days.

Police say the man suffered minor injuries but there were no other injuries reported.

The police service says it held a RIDE program Sunday afternoon on Front Road after recently seeing an increase in impaired driving arrests during the day.

450 vehicles were stopped and police say there were no roadside tests or impairments observed.