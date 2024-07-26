A single vehicle crash in Kingsville has resulted in impaired driving charges.

Provincial police say officers with the Kingsville detachment were called to Road 6 West Thursday night for a report of a collision.



Police say the vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch.



Officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing.



A 31-year-old from Amherstburg is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).



The individual was released from custody and will appear in court next month.

