Provincial police in Essex County have charged four drivers with alcohol related driving offences.

According to police, the incidents took place over the Easter holiday weekend in Essex, Lakeshore, Leamington and Tecumseh.



The drivers charged are between the ages 34 and 59 and are from Kingsville, Leamington, Tecumseh and Windsor.



Police say some charges laid include operation while impaired, drive motor vehicle - no licence, fail to obey traffic control stop sign, perform stunt - excessive speed, driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available and resist peace officer.

