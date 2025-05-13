Windsor police have laid impaired driving charges following a crash in east Windsor Monday night that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East where they found two heavily damaged vehicles and three people suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators determined that a silver sedan travelling southbound on Lauzon Parkway ran a red light and collided with a black sedan travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road East.

Police say the driver and passenger of the black sedan were both transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the silver sedan was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and later arrested.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone who may have witness the crash, or has video footage of the incident to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032.