Windsor police have laid impaired driving charges in two separate incidents this holiday weekend.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Everts Avenue after a vehicle struck a pole.



Police say the driver of a red sedan, with severe damage to its front end, showed signs of impairment, and a search of the vehicle found empty or partially empty bottles of alcohol scattered throughout.



A 21-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after failing a breath test.



Around four hours later, police were called to the 1000 block of Edward Avenue where a suspected impaired driver had struck a parked vehicle.



When officers arrived they encountered a man who police alledge had a strong odour of an alcohol on their breath and was unsteady on their feet.



A 33-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where they failed a breath test.



Windsor police remind the public that they continue to participate in Operation Impact, an annual traffic enforcement initiative that is conducted on the Thanksgiving long weekend.



Through end of day Monday, members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit are conducting enhanced enforcement of impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and driving without a seat belt.

