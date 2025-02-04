A traffic complaint on County Road 20 in Harrow led to the arrest of a suspected impaired driver.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 31, provincial police initiated a traffic stop on King Street West.

A 24-year-old Kingsville man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Their license was suspended for 90 days, and their car impounded for seven days. They'll answer to the charges in court on Feb. 14.

A few hours later, Lakeshore OPP conducted a traffic stop to check sobriety of the driver at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Old Tecumseh Road.

A 42-year-old Belle River resident was arrested and charged with operation While Impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Their license was suspended for 90 days, and their car impounded for seven days. They'll answer to the charges in court on Feb. 13.

Essex County OPP remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver, contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1.