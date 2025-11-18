Provincial police in Lakeshore have arrested an erratic driver.

According to police, an officer with the Lakeshore detachment was on patrol Monday night and saw a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 22 at Wallace Line Road.

Police say the vehicle was stopped, and the officer determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing.

Police have charged a 52-year-old from Lakeshore with operation while impaired and dangerous operation.

The driver has been released from custody and will appear in court on December 2.