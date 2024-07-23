A park warden from Rondeau Provincial Park in Chatham-Kent is getting credit for reporting a suspected impaired driver.

Provincial police say an investigation was launched Saturday afternoon after a provincial park warden reported the driver.



According to police, officers located the involved vehicle and talked to the driver at the campsite and noticed signs of intoxication after speaking with the individual.



Police say the driver was taken into custody without incident and sent to the Chatham OPP Detachment for further testing.



A 67-year-old from Windsor is charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs.



The driver's licence is suspended for 90-days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven-days.

