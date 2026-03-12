A 59-year-old from Windsor is facing a handful of charges after a crash in Tecumseh.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers were called to the crash late Wednesday afternoon on Tecumseh Road at Dorset Park.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested and was charged with impaired driving offences.

The driver's license has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

In a news release, the OPP says, "The safety of our community is paramount, and we will continue to enforce impaired driving laws to keep our roads safe."

Police go on to say, "Traffic safety is everyone's responsibility."