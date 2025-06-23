Impaired driving charges have been laid in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

OPP say it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Manning Road near County Road 46.

As officers arrived on the scene, they determined that one of the drivers had previously consumed alcohol.

A 40-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired-80 plus.

The driver was handed an automatic 90-day license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.