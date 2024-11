Impaired driving charges have been laid in connection with a crash in Leamington.

On Nov. 10 at approximately 6:55 p.m., Leamington Ontario Provincial Police responded to a vehicle crash on Sherk Street near Pulford Road in Leamington.

Investigators learned that a vehicle had struck another vehicle and a fence.

A 53-year-old from Leamington is facing three charges, including two impaired driving charges.