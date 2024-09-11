A single vehicle collision in Leamington has resulted in impaired driving charges being laid.

Provincial police say officers with the Leamington Detachment were called to a crash on Milo Road Monday afternoon.



According to police, a 65-year-old from Tilbury was arrested and charged with two operation while impaired offences.



Police say the individual's driver's licence has been suspended for 90-days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven-days.



The driver has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on September 26.

