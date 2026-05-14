Impaired driving charge laid in LaSalle

A 26-year-old man from Windsor will be walking for the next little while.

LaSalle police say an officer stopped a vehicle early Thursday morning in the area of Matchett Road for speeding.

According to police, the officer smelled alcohol and administered a roadside test.

Police say as a result of the investigation, the driver has been charged with impaired driving.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded.

The man was released from custody and will appear in court at a later day.