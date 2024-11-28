A single vehicle collision in Lakeshore has lead to impaired driving charges.
Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Elmstead Road in Lakeshore.
Police placed the driver under arrest at the scene, and transported him to a local detachment.
As a result, a 35-year-old man from Lakeshore has been charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.
The man has been released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.