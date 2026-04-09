Windsor police have charged a woman with impaired driving in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on the E.C. Row Expressway.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a collision in the westbound lanes of the expressway near the Dougall Avenue off-ramp.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a heavily damaged Dodge Caliber in a ditch and two other vehicles nearby with minor damage.

Police say the investigation determined that the Dodge Caliber was travelling westbound when traffic suddenly slowed due to construction and a lane closure.

The driver failed to slow down in time, veered right, and struck two vehicles before leaving the roadway, crossing over the guardrail and rolling down an embankment.

While speaking with the driver of the Dodge Caliber, officers detected signs of impairment, including slurred speech and a smell of alcohol.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and subsequently registered a warning upon providing multiple breath tests.

A 55-year-old woman is charged with operating a vehicle while their ability to drive is impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Her license was suspended for seven days.