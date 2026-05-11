Non-life-threatening injuries are being reported after a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on Erie Street South near Coronation Avenue.

According to police, the driver fled the scene but was quickly located.

Police say the driver, a 36-year-old from Leamington, was arrested and has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, operation causing bodily harm, and fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm.

OPP says the driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

Police say the 36-year-old cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.