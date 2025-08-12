A half a dozen charges have been laid after a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a utility pole.

Windsor Police were called to the intersection of Howard Ave. at Eugenie St. last Saturday night. (Aug 9)

Officers determined five occupants of the vehicle fled the scene but were quickly located a short distance away.

While speaking with the driver, police detected an odour of alcohol other signs of impairment.

A 23-year old man is charged with six offences including: Impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit; and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

No injuries are reported from the collision but the pole sustained heavy damage.