Impaired driving cases up nearly 74 per cent across Windsor: WPS

Windsor’s police chief is raising concern over a 74 per cent increase in impaired driving charges across the city.

Between January and the end of August 2026, police have recorded 226 impaired driving cases compared to 130 during the same time in 2025.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley told Thursday’s Windsor Police Services Board meeting that it’s not just Windsor that’s seeing an increase in cases; it’s something he’s hearing about from colleagues across the province.

“I don’t know what has changed in the sense that...the community for a long time really seemed to understand the messaging and the importance of impaired driving,” he says. “The holiday season is coming up; they will be here before you know it, so it’s a concerning increase in impaired driving.”

The overall figure includes 68 impaired driving cases involving drivers at one of the three Canada-U.S. border crossings in Windsor—the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, or the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Crowley says the Canada Border Service is doing a great job in impaired driving recognition and notification.

“CBSA {Canada Border Services Agency} is doing a great job in what they’re allowing into this country when it comes to a lot of things, particularly they’re doing a great job on impaired driving notification and recognition. 28 per cent of all of our impaired occurrences are occurring at the borders,” he says.

Chief Crowley says they have increased their RIDE programs to address the rising number of impaired driving cases, and the number of RIDE programs will only increase as the Christmas holiday season gets closer.

While the number of impaired driving cases does include cases involving impairment by drugs, police say the vast majority involved alcohol.

Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs is encouraged to call 911 and report the vehicle’s location, direction of travel, and a description of the vehicle.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.