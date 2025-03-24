Windsor police nabbed one impaired driver after a RIDE program at several locations in Windsor and Amherstburg.
According to a social media post from Windsor police, 322 vehicles were checked on Friday, March 21, with one roadside test administered and one impairment detected.
Police say officers also issued 61 enforcement actions for speeding, using a cellphone while driving, running red lights, as well as other violations.
On Friday, March 21, 2025, members of our Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program at several locations across Windsor and Amherstburg.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 24, 2025
A total of 322 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test administered and one impairment… pic.twitter.com/e8vGzBcwvX