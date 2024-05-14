Two Windsor Police officers have suffered minor physical injuries following a collision early this morning.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after a collision with a Windsor Police cruiser.

Shortly before 5 a.m. this morning, officers in a marked car were stationed at a red light at the intersection of Ellis Street and Ouellette Avenue when it was hit by a black 2015 Dodge Ram.

Police state the truck was travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officers engaged with the driver who was showing signs of impairment, and he was arrested at the scene.

The 39-year-old, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.