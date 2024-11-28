A LaSalle man is facing impaired driving charges after he was stopped by Windsor police for travelling the wrong way on the E.C. Row Expressway.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were preparing to conduct a R.I.D.E. program when they encountered a black pickup truck traveling the wrong way on the westbound Jefferson Boulevard on-ramp leading to the expressway.
As the pickup truck headed directly towards them, officers immediately activated their emergency lights and sirens and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop.
Police say the driver showed signs of intoxication, including a strong odour of alcohol and glassy eyes.
A 47-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.
Motorists can expect to see an increased police presence on Windsor and Amherstburg through Jan. 1, 2025, as part of the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign.