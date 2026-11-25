Applicants recite the oath as they become new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Applicants recite the oath as they become new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — A new report says too many newcomers to Canada are getting stuck in jobs they are overqualified to do, undermining the federal government’s quest to recruit highly educated, highly specialized workers from abroad.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship’s annual report — “Selected But Neglected” — argues the government needs to do more work on foreign credential recognition in key fields like health care to ensure immigrants who are courted for their qualifications can actually put them to work.

The institute projects half of the 380,000 permanent residents admitted to Canada next year will have a university education, but only 36 per cent of those people will have jobs that make use of their education and qualifications over the next 20 years.

Almost half of those with university degrees — 47 per cent — will hold jobs below their education levels, and almost one in five will leave Canada over the next 20 years, the institute says.

Census data from 2016 and 2021 shows 88 per cent of Canadian-born working-age people are in jobs that match their education levels, while just 62 per cent of immigrants can say the same.

The institute cites a 2019 RBC report that estimates closing the labour gap between immigrant and Canadian-born workers could have boosted Canada’s gross domestic product by about $50 billion at the time. The bank’s economists found immigrants were earning about 10 per cent less than their Canadian-born peers.

The report argues Canada should do more to recognize foreign credentials and professional licensing in key fields like medicine where there are persistent staff shortages.

The institute also calls on the government to do more to track how many immigrants are underemployed and how many eventually leave Canada for other opportunities.

The government does grant preferred immigration access to those with higher education and more work experience in high-demand fields like the trades, medicine and research.

The report’s methodology uses a combination of Statistics Canada, census and long-term immigration data in making projections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press