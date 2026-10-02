‘Immediately stop using’: Recall of baby strollers due to injury hazard

Health Canada says some Valco Baby Trend Duo Double Strollers don't meet Canada’s Carriages and Strollers Regulations. (Health Canada)

Baby strollers are being recalled in Canada because of a risk of children getting hurt.

Health Canada posted a consumer product recall for the Valco Baby Trend Duo Double Stroller on its website Thursday. It said the Australian-based company’s strollers, distributed by Junior Brand Corp., do not meet Canada’s Carriages and Strollers Regulations.

“Immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Junior Brand Corp. for additional information on how to eliminate the hazards,” read the notice.

Children could fall and get hurt if the strollers tip over, Health Canada said, adding that a child’s torso could fit through the leg opening in the front seat, which poses a “serious risk of injury due to entrapment.”

The recall notice also said the seat has some areas that are “shearing or pinching hazards.”

The notice said 314 units of the made-in-China products were sold in the country between August 2024 and December 2025.

The recalled product comes in four colours – night, charcoal, cappuccino and cloud. The model number is N0048, the batch number 1018234-CAN and the barcode 9 315517 100480.

As of Sept. 25, the company had not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Consumers can email Junior Brands Corp. at support@juniorbrands.ca or visit the company website for more information .

The federal agency encourages Canadians to report any health or safety incidents by filling out the consumer product incident report form.