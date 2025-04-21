Imagine Cinemas in Lakeshore will celebrate its 20th anniversary over four days beginning at 5 p.m. on April 24.

The evening will offer a custom cake and cookies for guests to enjoy, cosplayers to interact and take photos with on the blue carpet, and prizes to be won.

Events manager Denise Pelaccia says the festivities will run through Sunday April 27.

"We're inviting everyone in the public that would to come out, especially if you're a Star Wars fan," she said.

"We're actually going to be playing ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ since that was one of our first films that we played at that location back in 2005."

Pelaccia says from Thursday April 24 to Sunday April 27 Imagine Cinemas will offer retro-pricing on concessions chain-wide.

"Regular pop and regular popcorn combo will be $10 tax included, and a regular pop, popcorn and candy combo is $15 tax included," Pelaccia said. "Additionally movie tickets to screen ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ are $8 each."

Pelaccia says Imagine Cinemas started and continues to be a locally owned business.

"This was our first location and we've expanded and have 11 other locations across southern Ontario," she said. "Imagine Cinemas is locally owned, operated and women-led business, so we pride ourselves on being a Canadian brand. Especially right now if you want to support local and support Canadian come and pay us a visit at Imagine Cinemas."

Pelaccia says tickets for screenings of Star Wars will go on sale shortly at imaginecinemas.com.

Imagine Cinemas has locations in Tecumseh, Toronto, Richmond, Leamington, Sudbury, Timmins and more.