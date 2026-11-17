The International Ice Hockey Federation’s website was apparently hacked Tuesday, with a message supporting Russia briefly appearing before the site went offline.

An image of Russian players appeared alongside a message accusing the federation of banning a team its opponents couldn't beat.

The website remained unavailable at noon Eastern time, displaying a maintenance notice.

The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

The incident follows the IIHF’s confirmation Sunday that Russia would not compete at next month’s world junior hockey championship in Alberta.

Canada has barred Russian players from competing because of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, despite an Oct. 30 Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering the IIHF to reinstate Russian teams to five international championships, starting with the world juniors.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Nov. 3 that Russian players would not be permitted to compete in Canada as long as the war continues. Ottawa later clarified that the restriction would apply even to players holding valid Canadian visas.

The IIHF confirmed Edmonton and Red Deer would remain hosts after assessing possible alternative arrangements. The tournament runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

The decision also means Norway will retain its place. Norwegian hockey officials had previously been told their team would be removed to make room for Russia.

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov, who also heads the Russian Olympic Committee, demanded Sunday that the tournament be moved out of Canada and called for consequences affecting Canada’s right to host future international competitions.

The Russian hockey federation said it would pursue all available legal avenues to enforce the CAS ruling and seek compensation.

Russia and Belarus have been barred from international hockey since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The IIHF has opposed Russia’s immediate reinstatement, citing security, logistical and competitive concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press