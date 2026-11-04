IIHF maintains opposition to Russia's reinstatement, silent on Canada's position

Team Russia gathers around goaltender Askarov Yaroslav before first period against team Sweden during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Team Russia gathers around goaltender Askarov Yaroslav before first period against team Sweden during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The International Ice Hockey Federation says it remains opposed to a ruling ordering Russia’s reinstatement to international hockey competition, but has stopped short of addressing Canada’s refusal to allow Russian players into the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Russian players won’t be permitted to compete at next month’s world junior championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that Russia must be reinstated to international competition, starting with the world juniors. Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In a statement Wednesday after a council meeting, the IIHF cited significant logistical, security and competitive challenges with Russia’s immediate return, including visa requirements and potential changes to tournament formats.

“The global impact of the decision made by the CAS Panel and the challenges it creates for all involved were significantly underestimated,” the federation said.

The IIHF did not directly address Carney’s announcement but said it is consulting national hockey associations, tournament organizers and host authorities before determining its next steps.

The federation said its priorities remain the safety of players, officials and fans, along with the smooth operation and integrity of its tournaments. It promised more information in the coming days.

Carney said Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to represent their countries in Canada as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

“So if you’re asking specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there,” Carney said while attending the Commonwealth Summit in Antigua.

The federal government said it would use its immigration powers to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete under their national symbols.

Ottawa said the measure was intended to prevent Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events in Canada as platforms for political legitimacy and propaganda. Athletes competing as neutrals could still be permitted to participate.

Russia’s ambassador to Canada criticized the decision Tuesday, accusing Ottawa of bringing politics into sports.

“It is genuinely regrettable to see Prime Minister Carney’s cabinet bringing politics onto the ice. Sport, particularly junior hockey, should be about athletic excellence, fair competition and bringing young people together,” Oleg Stepanov said.

Stepanov also suggested the decision would eliminate some of Canada’s strongest competition at the tournament.

“One might almost suspect that Ottawa has discovered a novel approach to winning international tournaments: if you cannot be entirely certain of beating your strongest opponents on the ice, simply ensure they never make it to the rink,” he said.

Hockey Canada welcomed the government’s position Tuesday and said its board of directors would meet this week to discuss next steps.

Canada’s decision came after several European hockey federations, including Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia, said their teams would refuse to face Russia.

The opposition has also spread to major sponsors of the men’s world hockey championship, which takes place in Germany next May.

Czech automaker Skoda, the tournament’s main sponsor for more than 30 years, said Wednesday it would reassess its involvement if Russia competes.

“With Russia’s aggression continuing, we believe the Russian national team’s return to the world championship is incompatible with the values we have consistently upheld,” the company said in a statement to The Associated Press.

German workwear manufacturer Strauss also threatened to withdraw its sponsorship, while Nokian Tyres said it would end its backing if Russia participates.

The world junior championship opens Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., with defending champion Sweden among the 10 teams scheduled to compete.

Canada, Czechia, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland round out the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.

With files from The Associated Press.